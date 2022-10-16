Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 886 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of USMV opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

