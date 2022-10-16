Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,198,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 258,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

