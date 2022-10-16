1,586 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

