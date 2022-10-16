1,586 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.