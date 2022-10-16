InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5-120.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.29 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of INMD opened at $33.12 on Friday. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

