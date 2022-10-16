Bank of America Lowers Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target to $126.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

