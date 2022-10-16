Bank of America Lowers Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target to $126.00

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Veritiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
