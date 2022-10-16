Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

