Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG opened at $267.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

