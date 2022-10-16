Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

