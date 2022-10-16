Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of CALX opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Calix by 414.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

