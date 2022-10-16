LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.85. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 60,843 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LM Funding America to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

LM Funding America Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

