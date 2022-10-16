Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $239.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

