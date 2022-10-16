Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,170,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.