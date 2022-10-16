Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $183,696,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.