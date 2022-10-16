iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

