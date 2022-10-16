Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

