Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.56.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.55. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

