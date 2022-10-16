eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

eXp World Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. eXp World has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 3.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,935,413.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,156 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $40,092,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

