Morgan Stanley Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $143.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.7 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $178.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.69. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.