Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,289,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.