Credit Suisse Group Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock worth $4,396,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

