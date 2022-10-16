Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

