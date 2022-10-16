Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

IYW stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

