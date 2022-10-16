Morgan Stanley Trims Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

