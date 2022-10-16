12,701 Shares in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 106.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

