Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

CNK stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cinemark by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 257,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

