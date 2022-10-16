15,500 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

