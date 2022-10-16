Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.