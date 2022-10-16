Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $221.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 442.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.10.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

