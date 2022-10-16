Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

MOH stock opened at $351.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $362.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.