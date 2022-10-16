Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

