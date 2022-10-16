Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock worth $75,989,320. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

