Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

AKAM opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

