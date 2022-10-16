Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.