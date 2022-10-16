Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,906 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.