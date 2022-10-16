Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $120.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

