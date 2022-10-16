Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

