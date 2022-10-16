Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.96 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

