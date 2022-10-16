Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Shares of MS opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,888,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,459,000 after acquiring an additional 441,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after buying an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 682,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,673,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

