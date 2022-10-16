GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

