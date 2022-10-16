National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

