D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,194 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,996,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK opened at $41.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

