iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.31% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,578,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 318,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.