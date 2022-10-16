National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.31.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.07. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

