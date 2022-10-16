Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 128,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Splunk by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Splunk by 94.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Splunk Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $70.23 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.