National Bank of Canada FI Sells 35,296 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 64.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in NetApp by 262.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 2.7 %

NTAP opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.