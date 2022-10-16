D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGUS. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $26.32.

