D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 786 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

