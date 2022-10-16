D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,873 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after buying an additional 164,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,956,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

