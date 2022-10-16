D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,083 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $847,508,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

