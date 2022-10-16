D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.62% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

